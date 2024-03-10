Mariner LLC Purchases 705 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,024,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 239,168 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 172,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 47,142 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBCI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.