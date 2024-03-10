Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $58,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $309.40 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $317.50. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,320 shares of company stock worth $3,116,797 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

