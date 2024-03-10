Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after acquiring an additional 649,553 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,878,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after buying an additional 350,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $58,181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after buying an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $84.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.48. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

