Mariner LLC Raises Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,865,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,080,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $2,377,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 8.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,997,000 after purchasing an additional 270,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $49.20 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.