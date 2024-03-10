Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.3 %

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.