Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

