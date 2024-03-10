Mariner LLC Sells 113 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.73.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $156.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $159.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.43. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,472,972 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

