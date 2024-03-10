Mariner LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 19.7% during the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 5.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $66.14 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $68.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

