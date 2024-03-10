Mariner LLC Sells 215,705 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,705 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $127,000.

Shares of BATS:PAUG opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

