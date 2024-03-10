Mariner LLC Sells 313 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.3 %

ARW opened at $120.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.85. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

