Mariner LLC Takes $519,000 Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHIN. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of PHINIA stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

