Mariner LLC Takes $530,000 Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $892.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.