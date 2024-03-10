Mariner LLC Takes Position in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.07% of Westrock Coffee at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEST. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,640,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 112,254 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 24.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Westrock Coffee

In other news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 230,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,541.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEST opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.