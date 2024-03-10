Mariner LLC Trims Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,826,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55,434 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 61.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.35 and a 200 day moving average of $154.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.81 and a 1 year high of $183.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

