Mariner LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

