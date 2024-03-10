Mariner LLC Trims Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Mariner LLC cut its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,093,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after buying an additional 92,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,465,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $19.83.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

