Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.46.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $596.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $617.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $527.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.04.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

