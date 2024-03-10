Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

MAXN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

MAXN opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $91,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

