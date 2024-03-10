McBride (LON:MCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.80

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 95.80 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 94.32 ($1.20), with a volume of 954623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.60 ($1.15).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.31. The firm has a market cap of £163.62 million, a P/E ratio of 940.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97.

In other McBride news, insider Alastair S. N. Murray purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £31,875 ($40,455.64). Corporate insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

