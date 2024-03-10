MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,110,000 after acquiring an additional 49,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 2,966.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 114,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.00. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.16 per share, for a total transaction of $37,629.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

