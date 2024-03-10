Michael S. Dell Sells 242,190 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 242,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $29,009,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,371,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,121,740.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of DELL opened at $116.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $131.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

