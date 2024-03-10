Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.50

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 1271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.69).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Mincon Group Price Performance
Mincon Group Company Profile
Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.
