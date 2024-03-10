Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.50

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 1271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.66. The stock has a market cap of £114.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

