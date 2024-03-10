Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stake Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,354 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $5,562,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $27.60 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -689.83, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBLY. Mizuho cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

