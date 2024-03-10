Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Position Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 2.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 150.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 105.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 11.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Morningstar by 133.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.
Morningstar Stock Performance
MORN stock opened at $308.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.48. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $316.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar
In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $2,070,908.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,927,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,334,071.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.69, for a total value of $2,136,994.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,916,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,233,269.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $2,070,908.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,927,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,334,071.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,322 shares of company stock valued at $25,496,677. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Morningstar
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morningstar
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.