Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Position Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 2.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 150.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 105.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 11.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Morningstar by 133.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN stock opened at $308.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.48. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $316.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $2,070,908.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,927,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,334,071.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.69, for a total value of $2,136,994.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,916,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,233,269.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $2,070,908.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,927,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,334,071.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,322 shares of company stock valued at $25,496,677. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.