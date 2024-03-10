M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 371.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,783 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $148.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.80.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,053 shares of company stock worth $2,546,159 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.