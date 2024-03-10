Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,142 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of Enovis worth $22,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after acquiring an additional 241,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,966,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,235,000 after acquiring an additional 64,862 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,255,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.62 and a beta of 1.98. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

