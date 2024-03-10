Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of Denali Therapeutics worth $23,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $339,694.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,276,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,226,196.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,237.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,270 shares of company stock worth $1,200,944 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

