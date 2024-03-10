Northern Trust Corp Buys 141,943 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,943 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.12% of Blue Owl Capital worth $22,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $17.61 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

