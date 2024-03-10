Northern Trust Corp Buys 21,497 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.71% of St. Joe worth $22,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth $26,027,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 561,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $12,836,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,843,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.30. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,390,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,073,830,605.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $4,792,461.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,322,376.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,959. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

