Northern Trust Corp Buys 44,044 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Penske Automotive Group worth $22,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 155.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,108,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance
NYSE PAG opened at $152.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.37 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.75.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.
Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
