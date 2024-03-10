Northern Trust Corp Buys 44,044 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Penske Automotive Group worth $22,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 155.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $152.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.37 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.75.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.