Northern Trust Corp Buys 8,292 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879,238 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of Fulton Financial worth $22,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,591,000 after acquiring an additional 188,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after acquiring an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 5,720.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,664,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,994 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

