Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.32% of Barnes Group worth $22,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 314,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 104,198 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 87,472 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

B opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 121.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.46%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

