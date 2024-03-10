Northern Trust Corp Has $22.77 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $22,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.72. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.