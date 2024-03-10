Northern Trust Corp Purchases 4,222 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.78% of Photronics worth $22,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 88.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,560,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 188.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 406,071 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 74.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 366,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 89.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 687,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 325,280 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

