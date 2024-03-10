Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

