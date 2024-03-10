Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.47% of IPG Photonics worth $22,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $659,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $960,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,968,000 after buying an additional 73,182 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 373,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,762,000 after buying an additional 63,873 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 22.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 320,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,530,000 after buying an additional 58,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,575,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPGP opened at $90.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.18. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

