Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,048 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $22,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 87.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $490,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $29.72 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

