Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.34% of Agilysys worth $22,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 31.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 38.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $189,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $189,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,910.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,265,529 shares of company stock valued at $103,243,739. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGYS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Agilysys Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

