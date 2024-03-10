NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,278,000 after acquiring an additional 120,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after acquiring an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,420,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,342,000 after acquiring an additional 126,439 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

