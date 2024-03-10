O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,457 Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

LNW opened at $101.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $103.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

In related news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $359,203.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,450.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $760,427. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

