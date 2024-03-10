O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

