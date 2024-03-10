Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,525,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,577,000 after buying an additional 3,390,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,625,000 after purchasing an additional 603,721 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 181,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 431.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 189,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 132,162 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $84.99 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

