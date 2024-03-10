Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stock Position Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.37 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

