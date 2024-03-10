PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $7.36 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

