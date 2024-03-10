Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PNFP. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $83.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.67. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $928,587. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,453,000 after purchasing an additional 289,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,477 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,951,000 after buying an additional 334,502 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

