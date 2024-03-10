PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $58,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Snap by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.
NYSE SNAP opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,669 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
