PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,405 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 877.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 883.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

DRVN opened at $14.76 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

