Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $159.51

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 159.51 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 159 ($2.02), with a volume of 799318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.40 ($2.01).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.50. The stock has a market cap of £487.94 million, a PE ratio of -2,650.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Polar Capital Global Financials Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Polar Capital Global Financials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,333.33%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

