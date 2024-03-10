Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Popular Stock Up 0.5 %

BPOP opened at $84.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.81. Popular has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.86%. Equities analysts expect that Popular will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the first quarter worth $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Popular by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

