PPL (NYSE:PPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. PPL has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in PPL by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

